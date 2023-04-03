Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 15,756 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 1.49% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $57,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. 63,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,918. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.