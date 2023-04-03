Financial Contrast: Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) & Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Curaleaf and Mannatech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 0 7 0 3.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curaleaf currently has a consensus price target of $11.14, indicating a potential upside of 296.54%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Mannatech.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion 1.45 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -15.61 Mannatech $137.21 million 0.24 -$4.49 million ($2.77) -6.23

This table compares Curaleaf and Mannatech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mannatech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mannatech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -9.72% -7.17% -3.67% Mannatech -3.64% -25.71% -9.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Curaleaf beats Mannatech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

