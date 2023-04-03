Financial Review: Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) & Its Rivals

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Soho House & Co Inc.
|-25.47%
|-450.95%
|-10.13%
|Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors
|0.40%
|-18.08%
|1.40%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Soho House & Co Inc. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Soho House & Co Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors
|399
|2313
|3296
|76
|2.50
Institutional and Insider Ownership
68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Soho House & Co Inc.
|$972.21 million
|-$220.58 million
|-5.27
|Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors
|$3.46 billion
|$203.55 million
|10.28
Soho House & Co Inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Soho House & Co Inc. competitors beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.
