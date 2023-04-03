FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 9,862 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 377,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

