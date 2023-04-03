FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Invests $235,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 819,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,712. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

