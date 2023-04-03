FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.44. 198,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $241.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

