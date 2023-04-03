FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. 403,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,729. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

