FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 2.3% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,360,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,892,000 after buying an additional 67,554 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after buying an additional 1,757,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 345,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,308. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

