First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,941,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,880,000 after acquiring an additional 97,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,389,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,814,000 after acquiring an additional 236,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,208,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,494. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

