First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$22.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.55.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$31.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.93. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. 19.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.