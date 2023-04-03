First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 264,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 249,835 shares.The stock last traded at $50.97 and had previously closed at $50.94.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

