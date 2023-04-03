Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 3.6%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 756,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,184,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Fisker Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $10,015,120.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,490,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 757.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

