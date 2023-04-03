Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 506.7 days.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $2.67 during midday trading on Friday. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

