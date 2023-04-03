Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share on Thursday, April 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.
Forbo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FBOHY opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. Forbo has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.
About Forbo
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forbo (FBOHY)
- Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
- AI Design Sends Synopsys, Nvidia, TSMC & Other Chip Stocks Higher
- Qualcomm Is The Higher Reward, For Higher Risk Takers
- Can Nike Shake Off Inventory Issues and Swoosh Higher?
- AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Forbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.