Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share on Thursday, April 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:FBOHY opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. Forbo has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

