Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 28th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive Stock Down 0.5 %

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.80. 1,605,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

