Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

NYSE:FET traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.44. 83,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,469. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

