Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:FET traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.44. 83,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,469. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.