Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE FC opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $534.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

