Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 419,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 152,846 shares.The stock last traded at $25.93 and had previously closed at $25.85.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $965.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

