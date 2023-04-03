FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,948,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE LMT traded up $11.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $484.10. 466,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,559. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.17.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

