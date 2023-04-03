FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.26. 1,773,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,227. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

