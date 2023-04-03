FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 1.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,162,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period.

RYT stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.10. 18,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $292.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.55.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

