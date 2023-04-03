Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FECCF traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in April 10, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

