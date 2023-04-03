FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 2,955,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,255,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 123,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

