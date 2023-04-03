Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FUSN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -1.12. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.
Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.