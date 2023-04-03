Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FUSN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -1.12. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 69,063 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

