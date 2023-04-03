G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

