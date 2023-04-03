Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.08

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 26075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $949.75 million, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339,200 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 225,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.