Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.5 %

GNRC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $328.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

