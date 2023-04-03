Gerald W. Haddock Purchases 5,000 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) Director Gerald W. Haddock acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,316.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.56. 1,837,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,188. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Articles

