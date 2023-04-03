Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 602 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 670 ($8.23) to GBX 602 ($7.40) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLNCY. UBS Group raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 575 ($7.06) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.74) to GBX 620 ($7.62) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.35) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.68) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $609.40.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

