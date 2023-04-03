Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE GPN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.26. 593,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,177. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

