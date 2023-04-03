Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.52

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 857350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

