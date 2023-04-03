Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.75

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 661974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after buying an additional 761,812 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115,634.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,844,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,096,000 after purchasing an additional 155,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 259,284 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

