GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $62.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Insider Activity

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,218 shares of company stock valued at $736,983 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GMS by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GMS by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

