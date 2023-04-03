GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GMS worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 594,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GMS by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after buying an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

GMS traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 75,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $62.19.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,218 shares of company stock valued at $736,983 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

