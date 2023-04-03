GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Update

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,218 shares of company stock worth $736,983 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

GMS Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of GMS by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $57.57. 193,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $62.19.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

