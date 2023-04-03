GMX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.92 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. GMX has a market cap of $627.97 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GMX has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $72.98 or 0.00259691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,012,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,604,424 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

