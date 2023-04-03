Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 65,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,630,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOL. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

