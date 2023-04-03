Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 65,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,630,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on GOL. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 3.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.
Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.