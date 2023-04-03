GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 7,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,830,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,762 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,970 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,010,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. 1,340,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,113. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.43. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

