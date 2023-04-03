Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209,340 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,328,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,011,545. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

