Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $151,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,716,473 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.