Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $151,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,716,473 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

