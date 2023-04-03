Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after buying an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 308.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after purchasing an additional 517,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,799,000 after buying an additional 433,382 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $436.78. The stock had a trading volume of 495,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
