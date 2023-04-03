Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after buying an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 308.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after purchasing an additional 517,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,799,000 after buying an additional 433,382 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $436.78. The stock had a trading volume of 495,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.