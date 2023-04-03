Greenleaf Trust Has $8.70 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,003,189. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

