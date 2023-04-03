Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

