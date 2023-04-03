Greg Zante Sells 30,911 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CFO Greg Zante sold 30,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $556,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greg Zante also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, March 30th, Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,493.00.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

VKTX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.57. 5,793,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,161. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VKTX. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.