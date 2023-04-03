Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 728 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $583,207. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $16,669,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Greif by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greif Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

GEF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.29. 191,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Greif will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

