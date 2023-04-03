Greylin Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greylin Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 40,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $230.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.03 and its 200-day moving average is $225.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.