Grimes & Company Inc. Has $11.42 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.15. 11,677,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,768,066. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

