Grimes & Company Inc. Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up approximately 0.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Up 0.2 %

INCY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.43. 308,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

