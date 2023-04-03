Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.65. 1,480,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.