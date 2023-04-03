Grimes & Company Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.36. 11,609,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,777,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.